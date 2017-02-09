Idaho House advances sign language interpreter license bill

Steve Bertel
1:12 PM, Feb 9, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, ID - The Idaho House has backed legislation requiring sign language interpreters to get a professional license from a state board.

Governor "Butch" Otter vetoed a similar proposal two years ago, arguing that the plan would have created a strain on already limited resources.

However, Rep. Kelly Packer, a Republican from McCammon, says that unqualified interpreters have caused miscommunications in important situations, like emergency rooms or legal proceedings.

Attempting or offering to interpret sign language without a license would be a misdemeanor under the bill.

The bill cleared the House on Thursday. It now moves to the Senate for approval.

(by Associated Press)
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top