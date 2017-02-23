Idaho Health Department: Take flu precautions

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 4:37PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
BOISE - Spring is in the air but that's not stopping the flu from going around at the office.
With 47 flu-related deaths in Idaho so far this season, state health officials are urging people to take precautions.
Besides covering your cough and washing your hands frequently, you're encouraged to stay home from work if you're not feeling well.
Officials say the strain that is most prevalent in the Gem state is a match with this year's vaccine, and it's not too late to get one as your first line of defense.
"If you do feel like you have those symptoms, muscle fatigue, aches and pains, a high fever, go to the doctor as soon as possible because there are antiviral drugs that can help reduce how long you have the flu and how severe the infection can be," says Chris Smith, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Based on the number of flu-related deaths the state health department tracks, this is the most severe season in Idaho since 2000.