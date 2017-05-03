Idaho Falls Police releases composite of what Angie Dodge's killer could look like

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Police Department has released a computer-generated composite -- termed a DNA Phenotype Snapshot -- of what Angle Dodge’s killer may look like.

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based DNA Technology company created the sketch of the killer from a DNA genetic make-up to predict physical appearance, including eye color, hair color, skin color and face shape.

According to the Phenotype Report, the suspect was a male, about 25 years old, with northern European ancestry. They was about a 92% percent chance he had fair skin; a 94% chance he had either brown or hazel eyes; a 92% probability his hair was brown or blonde; and about a 67% probability he had freckles.

Also, the IFPD is working with Channel Blend of Idaho Falls, a telecommunications company, to create a 24-hour tip line to receive information and tips from the public about the homicide.

“The number is 1-800-927-1239. Callers may leave a name and a number for a callback from detectives, or they can leave an anonymous tip that will be recorded. All tips and information provided will be reviewed and followed- up by detectives,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride said.

Police began investigating the murder of the 18-year-old on June 13, 1996.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department has spent more time and money investigating this crime than any other crime in the history of this department,” said McBride. “But the resources directed to this case are quintessential to solving it, and we are determined to bring a resolution to this heinous crime. We owe it to the Dodge family and our citizens and therefore, this case will remain as high of a priority as it has been since 1996.”

The crime scene and evidence collected at the scene, including the collection and extraction of one major and two minor DNA profiles, indicates that there was more than one individual involved in the death of Angie Dodge, according to an IFPD news release.

With current technologies, the major profile collected is the only viable DNA sample that can be used to make an identification.

“Unfortunately, the major DNA profile from whom we believe to be the primary offender has remained unknown. This is despite efforts by investigators and utilization of technologies and databases, such as the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), designed to make an identification,” said IFPD spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen.

“The IFPD has spent thousands of hours and resources each year since 1996 tracking down tips and leads, collecting and analyzing evidence, conducting research, and collaborating with multiple agencies, consultants, and companies in an effort to identify the primary offender,” she said.

In the last four years alone, the IFPD says it has invested more than $43,000 in evidence extraction and analysis, DNA profiling, and travel to follow up on leads, not including staff time and wages. Investigators assigned to this case have also worked weekends, holidays, and vacation time to follow-up on leads, make contacts and research into new investigative tools, techniques and technology.

“This is a testament of our commitment and desire to utilize available and cutting-edge technologies to finding our killer,” McBride said. “We are hopeful this new phenotype sketch will garner us new leads into the Dodge homicide.”