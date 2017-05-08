Idaho court OKs Otter getting involved in veto lawsuit

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Supreme Court has granted Governor "Butch" Otter's request to get involved in a lawsuit challenging how long he has to veto legislation.

Otter's attorneys had argued that the Republican governor should be allowed to intervene because it was Otter's veto that sparked the lawsuit -- and he wants to defend that decision in court.

The state's highest court agreed with Otter on Friday.

Earlier this year, Idaho Falls GOP Reps. Ron Nate and Bryan Zollinger filed a lawsuit arguing that the Idaho Constitution says a governor has ten days to veto a bill immediately after the Legislature adjourns.

Otter and other top lawmakers disagree, countering that the deadline kicks in when the governor receives the bill.

The lawsuit was filed after Otter vetoed legislation that would have repealed the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

The court has since scheduled oral arguments for the case for June 15.

(by Associated Press)

