Idaho County Sheriff's Office rescues horse from the river near Stites

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office successfully rescued a horse Tuesday morning after the horse became trapped in the river near 3 Mile Creek just outside of Stites, Idaho.
A concerned citizen called the sheriff's office after spotting the horse in the river.
Deputy Sam AuGello and Lt. Doug Ulmer responded to the location, and found the horse that appeared was unable to get out of the river on its own.
It's unclear how long the horse had been in the river, but it became evident that the horse needed immediate attention due to the cold temperatures and possibility of hypothermia.
With the help of several citizens, officials were able to successfully rescue the house from the frigid conditions.
The horse appears to be okay except for minor injuries to its leg.
The owner has since been contacted.