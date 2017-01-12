Idaho City's snow weighs heavily on residents minds

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho City's main street was plowed and major roads off of it have been scraped. But the snow on top of some structures was more than a foot thick, and slowly gaining mass as warm rains fell increasing its density.

Clint Morris was born and raised in Idaho. He's fortunate enough to own a tractor with a bucket that can scoop up the snow. "I just don't know where to put the snow now," he said.

He was on his way out to grab a bowl of chicken noodle soup with his wife last night when he realized his trusty Jeep would not power through the thick carpet of snow between his front door and the road.

He turned in, and at around 3am, the snow on his roof, warmed by rains, slid off his roof with a heavy thud.

He's been using a vintage tractor to shove it around his property but even the piles of snow, though they avail his cars movement, cause other problems to be considered. "That'll be a problem because when it melts it'll flood the shed. So I'll try not to pile all of it over there," said Morris.