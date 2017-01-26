Idaho Attorney General says highway districts responsible for clearing sidewalks of snow

BOISE, Idaho - Who ultimately is responsible for clearing snow from public sidewalks?

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says it's up to the highway districts except on private property.

A letter to John Gannon (D) Boise says highway districts maintain city city right of ways... including "without limitation: snow removal" since 2013.

"They do have a lot of issues with the roads and how much snow we've had you know I think we need to look into some alternative programs or something to get some of these sidewalks cleared up," said Delmar Williams, who was walking his niece and nephew from school.

"They never ask for help," said Andrew Stromman, "they just say 'We're over budget so we're not gonna do nothing," said Andrew Stromman.