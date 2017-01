BOISE, Idaho - Idaho is reporting 18 flu deaths, 8 in the last week alone.

If you think you can dodge the flu in Idaho, think about this: 40% of Idahoans get a flu shot.

This week there's been a spike in flu deaths, 8 in the last week alone. But St. Al's says these numbers are still within range for an average flu season, though the spike in flu deaths is not expected to continue.

Among the reasons to get a flu shot: children, the elderly, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable, especially those with other conditions that flu can make worse.