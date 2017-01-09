Ice dams have homeowner saying "dam it"

BOISE, Idaho - It may be cold and damp outside, but many homeowners have been waking up to find it's cold and damp inside their homes too.
"I came home and saw this bubble and the paint was just coming off the wall," said Boise Homeowner Steve Tubbs.
Experts say it's all because of ice dams. Snow melting on roofs then freezing on cold eaves. With no place to go that water backs up and flows under shingles. It can cause damage to insulation and drywall, costing you hundreds of dollars to fix. It's a problem many are facing in the Treasure Valley and emergency home repair companies have been swamped with calls.
"For the last handful of days the phones have been ringing non-stop were super busy at this point," said Sergio Molina of Idaho Disaster Kleenup.
Experts say the best way to fight off the dams is to clear away as much snow and ice from your roof as possible.Having a plenty of insulation in your attic space and proper ventilation will also ice and snow melt evenly.For many though the damage has already been done and now they are wishing for spring.
"It didn't bother me until it started messing with my house and my plants and my trees. Now I'm angry and wanting to get back at it," said Tubbs.
Experts say ice dams can cause even more damage to older homes and in extreme cases cause roofs to give way if snow builds up enough.