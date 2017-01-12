I-84 West restricted to one lane in areas of Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY - There are some road restrictions in place if you are planning to head Westbound on I-84 through Canyon County.

Repeated freezing and thawing on the interstate resulted in dozens of dangerous potholes in the roadway.

ITD crews shut down the interstate Westbound between exits 35 and 29 for a majority of the day on Wednesday and worked around the clock to repair dangerous conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department says they already had plans in place to improve that stretch of the interstate in 2018 and 2019, but it led them to speed up the process on a portion of the project.

ITD says drivers should expect lane closures and additional road work in the coming days and weeks.

Now, traffic is restricted to one lane. The right lane is blocked starting at the Franklin Boulevard exit in Nampa almost to the Franklin Road exit in Caldwell.