I-84 pothole repair work to continue through the weekend; some on/off ramps now open

NAMPA, ID - Idaho Transportation Department crews have now opened some on- and off-ramps on westbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell -- and will continue to make repairs to the pothole-damaged roadway through the weekend, according to ITD spokesman Jake Melder.

The on- and off-ramps that are open are at: Exit 36, at Franklin Road and Exit 35, at Northside Blvd.

Only the off-ramp is open at Exit 33a, at Midland Blvd.

The off-ramp at Exit 33b, at Karcher Mall, remains closed, as does the on-ramp at Exit 33, at Midland Blvd.

“The right-hand lane is still closed to traffic -- and a 45-mph speed limit is in effect for the safety of motorists and crews making repairs,” Melder said. “If weather stays relatively warm and free of precipitation, crews hope to finish by Sunday, Jan. 15, and re-open both lanes to travelers.”

Four contractors are making repairs on this stretch of the Interstate. “They are working as long as weather and temperature allows. After sunset, temperatures drop, making the hot asphalt patch material unable to properly adhere to the road surface and rendering any work useless. Crews are currently scheduled to work 12-hour shifts through the weekend,” said Melder.

Some areas of damage are worse than just small potholes. In these areas, crews are grinding out longer sections and filling them with a patch. “This is a more robust repair that has a better chance to last the rest of the winter,” he added.

The patches are still susceptible to precipitation and a freeze-thaw cycle and serve only as a temporary fix, which has allowed ITD to open up the roadway.

ITD says it is planning future extensive construction and rebuilding of this corridor, which could begin as early as the summer of 2017.