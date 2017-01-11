NAMPA, ID - All westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 29 (N. 21st Ave. in Caldwell) and milepost 35 (Northside Blvd. in Nampa) have been shut down so Idaho Transportation Department crews can make emergency repairs to potholes in the area.

ITD is conducting “critical repairs to the pavement … due to weather-related damage,” said ITD spokesperson Jennifer Gonzalez.

Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene, diverted drivers.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

“More information about when the roadway will reopen will be provided throughout the day,” Gonzalez said.