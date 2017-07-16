Hundreds March For Health Care in Boise

Six months into Donald Trump's first term as President, Republicans are still working on plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Today in Boise hundreds took to the street to put the heat on Idaho State representatives to vote no on the existing Republican sponsored bill.



What started as a rally at the statehouse turned into a march to the Idaho Ann Frank memorial.



Many at the rally say health care is a human right and called for Medicaid expansion.



Many in attendance say they're worried if the Republican health care plan passes it could mean millions of people could lose their coverage.