Hundreds attend "Idaho March for Science" in Boise to send a message to Idaho and national leaders

BOISE, Idaho - On Earth Day, hundreds gathered at the Idaho state capitol to "March for science." The march, hosted as part of a global event, was organized locally by scientists, students, and educators.

"What do we want, evidence-based science, when do we want it? After peer review," said Jen Pierce a professor at Boise State University to warm up the crowd.

They marched around the capitol building all to promote the understanding of science and to oppose what they see as various threats, including proposed U.S. Government budget cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

"Last Wednesday at a town hall meeting in Meridian, representative Raul Labrador said and I quote: "I'll stay out of science if scientists stay out of politics." This statement emphasizes exactly why we are here today and why we need to keep educating lawmakers and layman alike," said Dick Jordan, a retired science teacher to the crowd.

In a statement, President Trump says his administration is committed to advancing scientific research that leads to a better understanding of our environment and of environmental risks. But many also spoke out against the state government. Showing disproval of the House Education Committee approving temporary science standards which leave out references to climate change. One speaker, a professor at Boise State, says human-caused global warming is causing the Boise River to flood more regularly and resulting in more devastating wildfires.

"We need to support evidence-based policy and teach our children fact-based science and the important skill of thinking critically," said Dr. Kara Cadwallader a family physician.

Organizers urged the crowd to continue to fight to not allow an unbiased and evidence-based approach to problem-solving be altered to accommodate ideologies or special interests.

"We must learn to stand up and speak and show the world that science is absolutely essential, not only for today but for our species future success," said Jordan.