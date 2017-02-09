How to Wear Only 33 Items for 3 Months

From Obama to Mark Zuckerberg, it has been proven that wearing a limited wardrobe may be beneficial to your career. While wearing one thing over and over may sound like a death sentence, there's another movement that still pairs down your wardrobe without scraping it to the bare minimum. Project 333 allows for 33 items! Jared Cotter and fashion expert Elyse Johnson have tips on how to divide up your closet.

1. Shoes

The thing that you want to keep in mind with shoes is you want them to be comfortable. If something gives you a blister right away that's out. Guys should reserve at least three for a boot, dress shoe and everyday sneaker. For women you're going to want include a pair of heels, a pair of flats, a pair of boots and even a sneaker because you might wear that everyday which means it counts.

2. Pants

You want to have five pair of pants within that, three pair of jeans. Do a black, pair, a distressed pair and a darker wash that way you can dress them up or down. With the other two pair of pants don't get too colorful. Since you only get 33 items you want to be able to mix and match everything so a color palate is ideal.

3. Shirts

You need anywhere from 8-10 because you need a couple button ups, you need a couple t-shirts and 2-3 sweaters. Keep it simple. This is an area where you really want to make sure you're staying with solids. It’s so tempting to get a print, but a print is going to limit the versatility of the item.

4. Accessories

This is where you're really going to want to splurge because this is what's going to make your outfit look different. Some non-negotiables that count are a belt, sunglasses and a purse for girls. You can do a statement necklace, an earring for girls or even a bracelet a ring. Guys should probably splurge with the hats.

girls guys pants 2 pants 2 jeans 3 jeans 3 dresses 2 tanks 2 tanks 1 button ups 3 skirts 2 T-shirts 2 blouses 2 blazers 3 T-shirts 2 sweaters 3 blazers 2 shoes 4 sweaters 2 coats 3 shoes 4 backpack 1 coats 3 scarves 2 handbags 2 hats 2 scarves 1 accessories 3 jewelry 5 Total 33 Total 33

