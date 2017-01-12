Hot chocolate, fireside chats -- and convicted killers

BOISE, ID - If you want a diversion from all the snow and slush challenges, you can “escape” this Friday (the 13th) to the Old Idaho Penitentiary in east Boise. Officials say the facility will be open all day and into the evening for “Tales and Tours” of the historic prison.

Visitors can stay warm with free hot chocolate, while listening to “chilling” presentations about the prison’s past.

Visitors can also brave the cold and explore the site on their own with a self-guided tour -– and then, can get warm at special fireside chats, where visitors can ask historical experts about the site’s “captivating” past.

The Old Penitentiary will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with last admission at 8:00 p.m.

“The presentations will be on the half-hour, but have a limited capacity, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early,” said Visitor Services Coordinator Amber Beierle.

Presentation topics will range from executions and escapes to guards and infamous inmates.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. All ages are welcome; given its nature, the presentations are recommended for ages ten and up.

“Proceeds from the ‘Tales and Tours’ event benefit the Idaho State Historical Society, including educational programming and site improvements,” Beierle said