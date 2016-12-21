Holiday Help: Fun Stocking Stuffers for Under $10

Kristina Guerrero, Todd Covelli
9:08 AM, Dec 21, 2016

Christmas is almost here, but wait -- you forgot you were helping Santa with the stockings. The elves at the 99 Cents Only Stores are here to help! Kristina Guerrero is stocking up a mantle full of cheer, all for under $10.

LSTV

Christmas is almost here, but wait -- you forgot you were helping Santa with the stockings. The elves at the 99 Cents Only Stores are here to help! Kristina Guerrero is stocking up a mantle full of cheer, all for under $10.

1.  Children

Get the stockings for the little ones and fill them with wireless headphones, some cool toys and of course lots of candy.

2.  Moms

Stock her stocking with some cute ear buds, a fun tablet stand and some comfortable pink slippers.

3.  Dads

Stock his stocking with an awesome virtual reality headset, a universal remote and some cool accessories for the smartphone.

What are you asking Santa for this year? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top