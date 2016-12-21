Holiday Help: Fun Stocking Stuffers for Under $10

Christmas is almost here, but wait -- you forgot you were helping Santa with the stockings. The elves at the 99 Cents Only Stores are here to help! Kristina Guerrero is stocking up a mantle full of cheer, all for under $10.
1. Children
Get the stockings for the little ones and fill them with wireless headphones, some cool toys and of course lots of candy.
2. Moms
Stock her stocking with some cute ear buds, a fun tablet stand and some comfortable pink slippers.
3. Dads
Stock his stocking with an awesome virtual reality headset, a universal remote and some cool accessories for the smartphone.
