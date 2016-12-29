Sound activated smart devices have been around for a couple of years and are still seen as a novelty, but new products and features from Google, Amazon and Apple promise to make this technology a mainstream part of our daily lives. Bradley Hasemeyer has the top three gadgets molding our future.

1. Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon just released Echo Dot. It has pretty much all of the features as the larger, original Echo, but is cheaper and fits anywhere. You can now add skills to it and they interact with all kinds of third party products and services like accessing 60 thousand recipes on allrecipes.com. Pick one up for under $50.

2. Google Home

Google isn't going to let Alexa have all the fun. They just released Google Home and it does almost as much as the Echo, but you have the massive universe of Google built in. You can seamlessly access your Gmail and Google Calendar. Pick one up for around $130.

3. Apple’s Siri

Apple introduced Siri back in 2011 and she’s probably the smartest 5-year-old you'll ever meet. Apple is constantly adding features to the iPhone voice assistant and now it will even tell you what planes are overhead. You can even access Siri on most of their computers thanks to a recent software update.

