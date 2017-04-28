Heritage Middle School Social Media Threat

UPDATE: Heritage Middle School administrators say Meridian Police have arrested the person responsible for making the threat on social media.

ORIGINAL STORY:

This evening administrators at Heritage Middle School were made aware of a possible threat against the school via a post on social media.

The email states:

“Dear Heritage Middle School Parents/Guardians,

Earlier this evening, the school administration was informed of a possible threat against the school through social media. The Meridian Police Department was also made aware of the threat and is actively investigating the post.

While there are reasons to consider the post a prank, the West Ada School District officials and the Meridian Police Department will always take threats against the students, staff and school seriously.

Additional law enforcement and district personnel will be at the school to ensure the care and safety of all students and staff. We continue to be confident in our ability to establish a safe learning environment. We also respect your choices as parents/guardians, and will work closely with you regarding the attendance of your child. If you choose to keep your child home, we ask that you use the normal absence reporting procedures by calling the school attendance line at 350-4131 to report the absence if your child will not be in attendance.

Lastly, we continue to value the support of our school community and will keep you updated with any new information.

Sincerely,

Heritage Middle School Administrative Team”

We will update this story as more details become available.