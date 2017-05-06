Here is what you should do if you see a swarm of bees

It's safe to say Mark Davis's phone has been buzzing off the hook lately. That's because it's swarm season and Davis has been busy as a bee.

Beginning in late winter the queen starts producing a lot of eggs until it is so tight in the hive there isn't room for the new bees, so she has to take her things and go before a new queen bee is crowned.

"So then they will signal that it is time to swarm," said Davis. "The old queen will take half of the hive and find a new home."

The Queen will fly until she gets tired and can find something to land on.

"the bees will form up around her. That's what you see is a cluster of bees," said Davis.

But don't call an exterminator. That word really stings to people like Davis, just give a beekeeper a buzz and they'll fly over.

"We will go out free of charge, get the bees, and put them in a hive where they belong," explained Davis."They are just looking for a place to live so we are just giving them a place to live."

Because of the cold wet winter, we lost a lot of bees which are a vital part of our ecosystem, and that's why protecting them is incredibly important.

While a cluster can be a scary sight to see when you walk outside, don't be alarmed they don't want to sting you.

The good news is, because of all the moisture in all of the plants from the wet winter, the ones that survived should grow strong and flourish this spring.

But there are still things you can do to help them, and if you do, Davis will think you are the bee's knees.

"Plant lavender, anything that has a purple flower, a yellow flower, or an orange flower. Bees love those!"