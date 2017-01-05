Heavy valley snow causes carports to collapse

Karen Lehr
9:31 PM, Jan 4, 2017
56 mins ago

The weight of several inches of snow caused some carports in Boise to collapse.

KIVI

BOISE - The constant and heavy snowfall across the Treasure Valley isn't wreaking havoc on just the roads, but also buildings.

The weight of several inches of snow caused some carports in Boise to collapse. One in a neighborhood off Vista Ave. and one off Warm Springs Ave.

Nobody was injured, but fire departments want to warn the public about the risks associated with heavy snow and flat rooftops.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top