Healthy Eating: Clearing up the cooking oil confusion

Coconut oil – first it was hailed as the miracle cure and now some are saying it’s unhealthier than bacon. The truth seems to be somewhere in the middle and this confusion seems to apply to a lot of cooking oils. Lindsey Granger and Dr. Anthony Balduzzi are drilling into America’s new oil crisis.

1. High Temperature Oils

A lot of people don't think about using avocado oil. It’s a great option. Another really good one is macadamia nut oil. It’s probably one of the healthiest oils out there. Of course there's the old stand-by, olive oil, but not all bottles are equal. Extra virgin olive oil has a stronger taste and it's a lot better on salad dressings and has a lot more antioxidants and phytonutrients, but it's not a good high heat oil for cooking. Pure olive oil does not have all those antioxidants, but it's better for cooking. It has a higher smoke point.

2. Medium Temperature Oils

You can use any high temperature oils at lower temps, but medium heat of 350 degrees and under opens things up to other options, including the most confusing oil of all which is coconut. Coconut oil happens to be a saturated fat, it's pure saturated fat, but it has special kind of fats in it called MCTs, Medium Chain Triglyceride, that have different health benefits like increasing your immune system and helping your brain health. It's not a pure saturated fat so it got villainized for the wrong reasons. If you're not a fan of coconut, go for grass feed butter.

3. Low to No Heat Oils

Uncork some extra virgin olive, OR MCT oil. With MCT they actually take coconut oil and pull out all those special fats. It's good on salad dressings because it has a very neutral taste. It's also good on the low heat cooking. If you're baking something on low heat you can brush it with some MCT oil with a little bit of salt and pepper and it's good to go.

