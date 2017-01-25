Health District closes Weiser office to assess snow damage

WEISER, ID - Southwest District Health has shut down its Weiser Office to assess for snow damage. The office will remain closed until an structural engineer determines the building is safe to occupy.

"We are taking this safety precaution with advice from the building inspector. We hope to have the office open again soon," said Nikole Zogg, Director of Southwest District Health. "We thank everyone for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The health department asks clients who have questions about services or appointments to contact the Caldwell Office at 208-455-5300.