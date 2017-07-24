Hagerman man arrested in monument vandalism

HAGERMAN, ID - A Hagerman man has been charged in connection with vandalism at the well-known Hagerman sheep monument.

Reports say someone drove a vehicle into the commemorative display about 3 a.m. Saturday, knocking over and damaging a number of the sheep statues.

Authorities estimate the damage at about $20,000, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said Monday.

Investigators say they arrested Charles Bishop, 47, on Sunday, after finding evidence reportedly connecting him to the crime.

Bishop was initially charged with a misdemeanor. “But, as we add up the damage, he could be charged with a felony,” Gough said.

The monument, well-known to area residents, honors Hagerman’s rich sheep industry.

The Hagerman Valley Historical Soiciety manages the display. No word yet how -- or when -– the damage may be repaired.