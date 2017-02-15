GreenBike to raise money for Kristin Armstrong Scholarship Fund

BOISE, ID - The Boise GreenBike system unveiled the Kristin Armstrong bike Wednesday -– to help support the Kristin Armstrong Youth Scholarship Fund.

“During the next year, every time the specially-painted bike is rented, one dollar will be donated to the Kristin Armstrong Youth Scholarship Fund,” said Valley Regional Transit’s Community Relations Manager Mark Carnopis.

The fund is used by Boise City Parks and Recreation to provide scholarships for youth under age eighteen whose families meet certain income guidelines.

The Youth Scholarship Fund was renamed for Armstrong after she won gold at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016. Last year alone, the fund provided nearly 11,000 scholarships, Carnopis said.

The specially-painted bike, while still a part of the Boise GreenBike system, is designed to resemble the bike Armstrong rode to victory in the Olympics. The donations to the scholarship fund are coming from SelectHealth and St. Luke’s.

“The Boise GreenBike system will also grow this year with the addition of fifteen new bikes and sixteen new station hubs. The bikes are funded by a Communities in Motion Implementation grant awarded last fall,” said Carnopis.

The majority of the new station hubs are funded by a grant from the City of Boise. Several station hubs will be funded by community-minded businesses and organizations.

Boise GreenBike is a service of Valley Regional Transit. Boise’s first modern bike share program launched in April, 2015 with 114 bikes and fifteen station hubs. During fiscal year 2016, more than 7,500 members took 26,000 trips and covered more than 53,000 miles, Carnopis said.

