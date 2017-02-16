Grand opening set for BBP's addition

BOISE - The 2,000 square-foot addition to Boise Bicycle Project's building is coming along.

Despite weather delays, the walls are up on the two-story structure. The first floor will mainly be used for storage, while the second floor will have plenty of office space. That space will also be made available to BBP's non-profit partners.

"With these separated areas and classrooms, we can start to host after-school programs, other nonprofits could have their board meetings going on even during our busiest volunteer nights," says Jimmy Hallyburton, executive director of BBP. "Really, it's just opened up a lot of doors to reach out to the community more."

The construction project will wrap up within the next month. A grand opening celebration is set for April 1.