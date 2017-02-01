BOISE, ID - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter proclaimed February "National Heart Month" inside the Statehouse on Wednesday.

Otter was joined by members of the American Heart Association Idaho Board of Directors to make the proclamation.

Heart Month is a campaign designed to bring awareness to heart disease as leading cause of death among Americans, but is often preventable through a healthy and active lifestyle.

The governor also proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as "Wear Red Day".