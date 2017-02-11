Governor Otter and Oregon Governor Kate Brown survey storm damage

Payette, IDAHO - Governor Otter and Oregon Governor Kate Brown have gotten a first hand look at the devastation in southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon.

The two surveyed the areas impacted by heavy snow and flooding, and they say they will work together to get the job done.



While the two have different reactions to the damage, they are on the same page about at least one aspect: "Thankful, no loss of life," said Governor Otter.



"[This is]... devastating for the region and the economy," said Governor Kate Brown of Oregon. "We have got to work together and help people respond and recover."



The two governors toured the areas impacted by mother nature on foot and in the air, even catching a bird's eye view of a dramatic helicopter rescue.



"When they first told me about this couple that was trapped on the roof, and should we order up a mission, I said, 'Absolutely, let's get it underway,'" explained Governor Otter.



The two governors say they are both committed to keeping the local economy thriving. Governor Brown say 60 to 150 million pounds of onions have been lost in Oregon alone.



"My focus is going to be on expediting response and recovery so they can get their lives and, frankly, their livelihoods back to normal," explained Governor Brown.

More help is on its way.

Both governors have signed emergency declarations for some affected counties, and it's just a matter of time before federal government aid dollars arrive.

"It is my hope we will continue to hopefully be done at the speed of Trump," said Governor Otter.