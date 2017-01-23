Governor declares state of emergency in Washington County

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signed a state of emergency proclamation for Washington County on Monday.
The proclamation states excessive snowfall conditions have created threats to life, property and public infrastructure.
The state of disaster emergency declaration authorizes the state government to provide funds and resources to help deal with the excessive snowfall.
A disaster assessment team was sent in to evaluate the conditions in the county prior to the proclamation. The team determined the first priority should be snow removal from roads.
"It's going to give them a lot of relief," Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said. "They're all exhausted down there in Weiser,"
Heavy snow in parts of Washington County has collapsed roofs on houses, churches, government buildings and even a grocery store. Otter says the disaster assessment team determined about 100 structures and buildings had collapsed in Washington County this winter due to the excessive weight of the snow.
With the winter far from over, Boyle recommends Washington County residents continue to look out for one another.
"Just gather what you need for a week or two," Boyle said. "Help your neighbors; please look out for your neighbors, especially the elderly neighbors."