Gooding man pleads guilty in cockfighting case

GOODING, ID - A south-central Idaho man accused of organizing a cockfight earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of cockfights.

The Times News reports 44-year-old Jose Rosario Miramontes-Tostado of Gooding pleaded guilty last week in Fifth District Court.

Court records say he received a sentence of 83 days already served in jail, plus $257 in fines and fees.

Miramontes-Tostado initially faced a felony charge after authorities detained 150 people and seized 80 roosters in March at a Gooding farm.

The roosters were euthanized.

Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Pember says he plans to file charges against others who were at the fight.

(by Associated Press)