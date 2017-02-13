Get news from us on your Amazon Echo

There's a new way to get the latest local news from 6 On Your Side, Ask Alexa.

Alexa, the new intelligent-assistant platform on Amazon's Echo device will now allow listeners to listen to the latest local headlines from our newsroom delivered in Alexa’s very own custom voice.

If you are an Amazon Echo owner, just opt in to KIVI 6 On Your Side in your Alexa app on your phone or tablet and ask Alexa to tell you the news.

Alexa, the Echo's personal assistant, will read five top local stories from KIVI 6 On Your Side The briefing lasts around 90 seconds, and covers the top headlines at the time.

Echo owners can access the KIVI 6 On Your Side Flash Briefing with the following steps:

• Launch the Alexa app on your phone

• Choose Flash Briefing in Settings in the menu

• Select KIVI 6 On Your Side, Boise

• Say, ‘Alexa, what's the news?” or “ Alexa, what is my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, give me the news."