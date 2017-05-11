Garden City could see flooding more flooding next week

With the flows on the Boise River to rise to 9500 CFS next week experts say moderate flooding of low areas near the river will occur. The water could spill over its banks between 45th and 47 street in Garden City. That area is full of warehouses and some small businesses. Sandbags are already out in places and portions of the Greenbelt is underwater.
"That's scary, sandbags and more sandbags I think and bring everything up high and hope for the best," said Renee Zettle who work at Cascade River Gear on 45th street.
Experts also warn water will cover portions of Warm Springs Golf course and Municipal Park in east Boise and may affect some residential property near the river.