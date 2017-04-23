Full steam ahead! "Living legend" no. 844 arrives in Boise

BOISE, idaho - A living legend has arrived in Boise. Union Pacific's “Living legend” no. 844 steam locomotive has been rolling on the tracks since 1944. Visitors of all ages got to see the historic steam engine pull into the Boise Depot while others got to hitch a ride on the living legend on its way from Nampa to Boise. The visit comes as the Boise Depot celebrates its 92nd anniversary.

"It's fast becoming a national icon, it's the pride and joy of the men and women of the union pacific railroad," said Ed Dickens with Union Pacific.

If you didn't get a chance to catch the living legend in action on Saturday you can see it Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm at the Boise Depot.