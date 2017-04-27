Free tree seedlings for Arbor Day

Arbor Day is the last Friday in April each year and it's a way to celebrate trees. And what better way to celebrate than by planting a tree?

The Idaho Forest Products Commission is giving away free one year old Blue Spruce seedlings Friday.

You can pick one up at any Home Depot throughout the state. They are also available at the Boise Co-op, Whole Foods, and Mountain West Banks in Boise.

"You can plant your own tree in your own backyard. We have one year old seedlings. They are grown at the University of Idaho. They come prepackaged, so nice and handy and they also have instructions on them and how to plant them and a little bit about Idaho's forests," said Betty Munis, Idaho Forest Products Commission.

The Forest Products Commission also recently sponsored a statewide photo contest. Kids were asked to submit photos of what they saw when they looked to the forest and more than 200 photos came in.

Friday at 10 a.m. at the governor's ceremonial office, they will honor the winner of that contest. They will also be honoring Tree City U.S.A.'s in the Treasure Valley and they will be planting a tree in Capitol Park.