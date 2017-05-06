Four Treasure Valley officers cleared after deadly shooting

GARDEN CITY - Four officers involved in a fatal shooting in Garden City last September have been cleared following an investigation that found the 52-year-old man who died might have been trying to commit suicide by forcing police to use deadly force.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs in a statement released Thursday by the Garden City and Boise police departments says the four officers were in immediate danger and their actions were justified.

Loebs came to the conclusion after reviewing an investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force into the September shooting death of Anthony Bauer.

Investigators say Bauer drove a vehicle at the officers in the Garden City police station parking lot and pointed a gun at them.

The investigation cleared Garden City Cpl. Scott Crimin, Garden City officer Joel Ellsworth, and Boise Police officers Jason Green and Joe Martinez.