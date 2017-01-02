Founder of Idaho Moms for Marijuana cited for possession

BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho mom was cited today for possession of marijuana, just like she planned. It was all part of a protest today at Idaho state capitol. A handful of people rallied to raise awareness and called on Idaho to change it's marijuana laws. At 4:20pm, organizer Serra Frank handed over her pot to police and was cited.

"We are completely surrounded by legal marijuana by C.B.D and by decriminalization and Idaho is on the wrong side of history and it's up to us how long we are going to stay there," Said Serra Frank of Idaho Moms for Marijuana

The group is working to get signatures for a petition to legalize medical marijuana.