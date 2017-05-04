Foodie fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Thursday

BOISE - A foodie fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will take place at the Boise Centre Thursday evening.

The Culinary Walkabout competition is in its 20th year. New to the 2017 event, a chance to buy raffle tickets and tour a Project Tiny House.

Area students are building the 192-square-foot home. They're currently installing appliances and finishing up the interior so it's ready to hand off this Summer. In all, 1,000 tickets will be sold.

If you show up, costumes are encouraged for their Star Wars theme of "May the 4th be with You."