Food truck rally to benefit Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline

Looking for some dinner plans tonight? In Meridian you can check out a number of Treasure Valley food trucks while supporting a good cause at the same time.

The Food Frenzy Fundraiser is being put on by the Meridian Mayor's Youth Advisory Council tonight at City Hall and will help raise money for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 tonight.

Among the food trucks expected to be on hand are Mad Mac, Urban Smoke, Kanak Attack Katering, Burgerlicious, Tacos y Tortas El Paco and Spoonthumb Ice Cream. Vendors will donate 15 percent of their proceeds to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.

If you or someone you know is in crisis the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline number is: (208)-398-4357. You can call or text.