Food Truck Friday: Kono Pizza

Food Truck Friday is back on Good Morning Idaho. Our month-long celebration of local food trucks continued today with Kono Pizza.
Kono has a unique take on pizza serving it up in a cone. It started back in November and will be out and about at a number of events around the Treasure Valley throughout the summer including the Boise Music Festival, the Western Idaho Fair and the Mountain Home Country Music Festival.
Anna Silver spent the morning with Kono Pizza's owners learning all about their pizza cones. Click here for more information about KonoPIzza including where you can find them for lunch.