Flooding in Elmore County

Heavy snow over the winter in the mountains of Elmore County has caused significant flooding as spring arrived and brought warmer temperatures to the area.
Roads have washed out in the Pine and Featherville area. Bumgardner Road and the Old Logging Road are closed due to flooding and washing out of the roadways. It has been necessary to evacuate some campsites and residential areas. All campsites North of the Pine Bridge are closed.
Middle Fork Road to Atlanta has been significantly affected. The extent of that damage is pending reports from ground teams in those areas.
Prairie has also been affected. Smith Creek Road has washed out and several campers were evacuated without injury. Campsites at Smith Creek are also closed.