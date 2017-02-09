Flooding concerns in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, ID - Flooding is causing problems in sections of the Magic Valley this morning, as warmer temperatures continue to melt snow that has piled up across the region.

At this point, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has reported two canal breaches. One in Castleford at 3600 North and 1000 East; The second, in Buhl at 4575 North and 1700 East.

The sheriff's office also reports road closures from 3600 North to 3400 North and from 900 East to 1200 East.

Deputies and canal company workers are in the area, keeping an eye on the situation.

As the rising waters impact homes, residents are being warned if they are in the expected flood plain.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter for people displaced by the flooding. It is located at the Amazing Grace Fellowship at 1601 Eastland Dr. North in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office also says there have been rockslides south of Castleford in Lily Grade, in some instances with boulders as big as cars.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.