Flooding causes Snake River Canyon rim section to collapse

TWIN FALLS, ID - Flooding in the area of the Snake River near Jerome has caused a 50-foot by 100-yard section of the rim of Snake River Canyon to collapse, weakening a portion of the canyon wall.

At least one Jerome County Commissioners is calling the collapse a safety risk. He plans to visit the site today

According to officials, when the section of canyon wall collapsed, it created a new crevice that runs horizontally along the rim. Reports say water is pouring into the new fracture and out the canyon wall below, leaving part of the canyon wall unstable.

Elsewhere, flooding is continuing to affect communities in southern and eastern Idaho, as warm weather melts significant snowpack in lower elevations.

More than a third of Idaho's 44 counties have declared disaster areas. Temperatures cooled on Friday and through the weekend, offering some respite from the runoff -- but many communities are already dealing with significant flooding and ice jams.

Bear Lake County officials have also considered signing a disaster declaration, due to some flooded basements and fields.

National Weather Service officials say the freeze-thaw pattern will continue through midweek, meaning flood risks still remain.

