Fliers for nationalist group pop up at BSU, more students get involved in politics

With President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, students at Boise State University have been getting more involved in politics. Leaders from the school's Republican and Democratic student groups say more students have joined their clubs since the election.

"We've seen a lot of Republicans coming out, and, at this school, that is interesting because at Boise State generally we don't see a lot of conservatives," said Benjamin Chafetz, president of Boise State University College Republicans.

"We've been seeing a lot more women get involved in politics, which is the most inspiring thing," said Joe Goode, president of Boise State University Young Democrats.

Republican students say, with their party not only in control of the White House but also the House and Senate, now is the time to take care of what matters most.

"I think that he's proving that he want to keep to his promises and whether or not that's a good thing for some people, that really depends," said Emily Larsen, Financial Officer for Boise State University College Republicans.

Democratic students say now is the time to build on the passion they are seeing. One student group is working on a petition asking the university to take added measures to protect undocumented students.

"Remind them that undocumented status is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and to release a statement showing support for undocumented Broncos," explained BSU student Chandra Reyna.

On Wednesday morning, students also saw fliers posted on campus asking them to join a nationalist group. Leaders with Boise State student government -- the Associated Students of Boise State University -- say it is not from an official student group, and while they do respect the group's free speech, their values do not represent the school's values.

"We support their freedom of speech, but we'll be taking a different route on how we respond to it," said Jade Donnelly, vice-president of the Associated Students of Boise State University.

While both Republican and Democratic student groups are focusing on getting voters out for the mid-term elections, the Boise State Nationalist Group sent us a reply by email, saying they have postponed their first meeting in fear of retribution.