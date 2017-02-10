Flash flood warning issued for Weiser

Cloudy
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Washington County.
The warning lasts until 6:45 a.m. and comes after an ice jam released earlier this morning. The warning says flooding is expected along the Weiser River near Weiser, in particular along Cove Road.
The National Weather Service says a flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring.
They urge anyone in that area to move to higher ground and people who live along streams or creeks should take precautions right away to protect themselves and their property.
Experts also warn everyone to avoid driving over flooded roads as most flood deaths happen in vehicles.