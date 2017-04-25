Fish & Game counts 11,000 closed trail violations in wildlife management area

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish & Game has counted more than 11,000 violations on closed trails in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area in East Boise.

The trails are closed to protect mule deer and elk.

People and dogs in the area can scare wildlife. Having to move even a small distance cause deer and elk to deplete their fat storage, which can be fatal for the animals.

"It can have a very significant impact on the population of mule deer and elk," said Krista Biorn, a Fish & Game manager for the WMA. "I try to remind people humans have houses. There's heat. We can go to the grocery store and buy food. These animals don't have that. They have to migrate, and they have to be in these areas to survive."

Closed sections of Boise River Wildlife Management Area, will open to public access on May 1. This includes areas impacted by the Table Rock and Mile Marker 14 Fires.