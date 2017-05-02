Finding the cheapest prices on prescription medications

When you buy a prescription drug at your local pharmacy, how do you know if you are getting a good deal?

The same prescription can cost different prices at stores just down the road from each another, but you can find the best prices with the click of a button.

The question is, "Why don't we?"

Robin Dodson, with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, thinks he knows why.

"I think it's probably because people are so busy they don't think about this. But they probably should," said Dodson.

Until recently, there was no way to check the pricing at different pharmacies, which can vary widely. Now, a number of websites are changing that.

"They're easy to use, quick and tell you in your area where you can get the least expensive pharmacy for a prescription," said Dodson.

For those on fixed incomes, or without insurance, it can mean the difference between having food on the table or not.

So, the next time you refill your prescription, check it out. It could save you a bundle.