Finding Gobi: 3 inspiring life lessons

Is there anything harder than running a seven day ultra-marathon across the Chinese Gobi Desert? How about finding a stray dog along the way and carrying her along the way so she can have a home. That's what Dion Leonard did and now he's sharing his story of the unbreakable bond he formed with Gobi in a book and a future movie. He’s sharing the inspiring life lessons he learned while finding his new best friend with Kristina Guerrero.

1. Winning Isn’t Everything

On the third day of the race Gobi would be running behind Dion and she would actually stop as he would enter a large river crossing and on the riverbank. She would start whining, squealing, barking and yelping at him as he moved my way across the river. He had to make a decision here to keep going to try and win the race or do stop and help this little stray dog. He turned back and ended up finishing the race with her, winding up in second place.

2. Determination

The next day after the race had been completed Dion actually had to fly back to Edinburgh and someone put up their hand to say that they would look after Gobi. While Dion was home raising money for Gobi's rescue, the unthinkable happened. Gobi ran away! He received a phone call to say that she was missing in a city of 3 million people in Urumqi in Northwest China. He flew back hoping against all odds that he would find his friend. He set up a search team and volunteers to scour the city for her and after 10 days and a real rollercoaster ride they made the miracle happen and found Gobi.

3. Importance of Family

Dion always says that finding Gobi was one of the hardest things he ever had to do and her finding him was actually one of the best things to happen to him. Now they're living happily at home together and their next journey is all about helping others find that same happiness.

Learn more about Finding Gobi: The True Story of a Little Dog with a Lot of Stamina!

