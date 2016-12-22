Famous Idaho Potato Bowl road closures

Mostly clear
Road closures are already in place for Thursday's Potato Bowl
BOISE - Fans are already arriving to Boise for today's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and you can expect some travel delays around Albertsons stadium.
Here are the road closures you need to know about.
Grant Avenue and Euclid Avenue between University Drive and Belmont Street are closed already this morning and they won't reopen until two hours after the game is over.
Several other restrictions will also be in place near the stadium, but Boise Police and campus security will be out directing traffic.
The game starts at 5:00 p.m. this evening and if you can't make it in person, the game will air on ESPN.