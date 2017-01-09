Evacuation warning issued for Snake River area residents

PAYETTE, ID - Payette County has issued a warning to residents who live in low-lying areas near the Snake River. Officials say the river rose two feet during a one-hour period Monday morning -- and is continuing to rise.

Officials are telling residents to prepare to evacuate if river levels continue to rise, and if they are in an area that is in danger of flooding.

Stay with Idaho on Your Side as more information becomes available on this developing story.

On Saturday, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office sent out a “code red” alert to residents along the Snake River, north of Payette, advising them to watch the river level as the ice jam continues to backup.

Flowing has started to occur along the river bank and possibly at least one pasture along River Road.

Officials are also concerned about flooding in neighborhoods from plugged storm drains and the existing load from the weekend snowfall.