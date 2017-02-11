Employees walk in on burglary in progress at Garden City business

GARDEN CITY - On February 10, 2017 at approximately 7:34 PM, Garden City Police responded to a Burglary in Progress in the 5200 Block of N Sawyer Ave.

The Burglary was reported by the business’ employees who had just returned to the closed and locked business. The employees found an unknown male adult inside the business, and were then able to detain the suspect and call police.

Officers arrived and took the subject into custody without further incident.

The subject was identified as 26 year old Andrew David Middleton of Meridian. Middleton appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers determined Middleton had forced entry into the business through an exterior door. Several doors inside the business were forced open and numerous tools owned by the business had been moved from shelves and gathered together.

Several electrical breakers had been removed from the electrical panel to the business. Employees estimated the business suffered several thousand dollars in damage.



Lt. Blount said, “We were fortunate that Middleton did not attempt a confrontation with the employees in this incident and surrendered without resistance. These are dangerous encounters for the victims as well as the suspect. We commend the employees for their bravery as they made this apprehension a success. However, we also want everyone to know the potential risks when confronting burglary suspects. Middleton is also lucky that he was not electrocuted while removing circuit breakers from the electrical panel."



Middleton was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on Burglary (Felony) & Malicious Injury to Property (Felony). Middleton will be arraigned on Monday February 13, 2017 at 1:30 PM.